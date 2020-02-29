Owned by Dynamo player his hat-trick buried Kiev team in the match of the Premier League (video)
Vladislav Supryaga
The second after the winter break round of the Ukrainian Premier League opened with a match effectively, but not formally once archrivals between SC “Dnepr-1” and “Dynamo”.
Match on “Dnipro-Arena” was marked by nervous women’s refereeing brigade, led by FIFA referee Catherine Mosul.
First, the referee in the opening stages of the meeting, with the help of VAR, left the visitors in the minority, removing Vitaliy buialskyi.
Again Monsul used the tip of videoassistance 45 minutes, having appointed a penalty in gate of owners, thus having cancelled the initial decision on the simulation of the player of “Dynamo”. So the guests opened the score – 0:1.
And then came the benefit Vladislav Sprage belonging to the Kiev, but the speakers on loan for Dnipro.
Who came on as 63rd minute substitute for the world champion U-20 in half an hour scored a hat-trick and brought his team to a surprising victory 3:1.
Note that Vladislav became only the second player who scored a hat-trick in the gate “Dynamo”. The first such case was recorded back in 1998, when three goals were scored simferopolets Alexey Osipov, and “Tavriya” – “Dinamo” ended in a draw (3:3).
We will add that shortly before the second goal of Superagi to the forefront once again came out the referee, after viewing VAR removing of the defender owners Vladimir Field.
The failure of “Dynamo” in the river competitors can take advantage of Kiev in the fight for “silver” and the first “dawn”, in which the first day of spring will take “Olympic”. In case of victory wards Skrypnyk Viktor can 1 point to get around the capital team.
Also open good prospects before the “Gums” and “Alexandria”, which will hold their matches today against “Mariupol” and “Lviv”, respectively.