Owners of iPhone 5 can lose access to the Internet: how to avoid it
Apple warned owners of the iPhone 5 that they can remain without the possibility to use the Internet — and it will happen in the coming days.
To “escape” from such a scenario, it must be time to upgrade your operating system to the end of the week, BBC reports.
For iPhone 5 owners who will download the iOS update 10.3.4 until 3 November, will be blocked some functions that depend on correct display of date and time.
Problems arise with the use of a web browser, App Store, email and iCloud.
In recent days, iPhone 5 users should receive a notification from Apple with a call to update the version of the operating system.
To do this with phone only until 3 November. After that, only with a computer.
Apple introduced the iPhone 5 in September 2012 — in the first 24 hours, the company received over two million pre-orders.
During the iPhone 5 sales in the world has sold more than 70 000 000 of these devices.