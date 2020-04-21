Ozil refused to lower the wages at Arsenal due coronavirus: German earns 350 thousand pounds a week
Mesut Ozil
All but one of UEFA Europa League went on a forced break, caused by a coronavirus pandemic.
In the absence of matches, the clubs are suffering serious losses caused by nedopushchenii income from the sale of tickets, merchandising and other related marketing activities.
In this regard, the only possible solution to protect its solvency, the clubs see a reduction in the expenditure side of the budget, in particular in the reduction of salaries of players.
Guide London “Arsenal” has addressed with the corresponding offer to its players.
However, not all the gunners were sympathetic to the proposal their bosses.
In particular, the German midfielder Mesut Ozil refused to reduce wages at the time of suspension of the championship of England the pandemic coronavirus, and instead he insists on the postponement of the salary, reports the Daily Mail.
In addition, another two players of the London club also refused to cut salaries by 12.5%.
Note that Ozil is the highest paid player of Arsenal. Every week he earns 350 thousand pounds.