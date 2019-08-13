Ozzy Osbourne protects unique genetic mutation

August 13, 2019
In the research of American scientists came to the conclusion that Ozzy Osbourne, the leader of the group Black Sabbath, managed to survive only due to specific gene mutations, according to the Chronicle.info with a link to Happy News.

Оззи Осборна защищает уникальная генетическая мутация

The set of genes may be responsible for different things: passion to alcohol or saline, and predisposition to diseases.

A rock musician was protected from the devastating effects of alcohol and drugs. Everyone knows that Ozzy Osbourne never been a healthy habits and not been a supporter of a healthy lifestyle.

However, this fact did not prevent the rocker to live to a venerable 70 years. Besides, Osborne now feels good, constantly arranging the tour.

That is why scientists invited the leader of Black Sabbath for the study of his special genetics. In recognition of Ozzie, he began to drink more with 18.

