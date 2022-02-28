Pєskov, Skabeeva, Usmanov, Fridman: The European Union has implemented new personal sanctions
The European Union has issued new personal sanctions against the nearest prisoner of Volodymyr Putin and the largest Russian oligarchs. The sanctions transfer the freezing of assets and the fence on the road to the EU. Foreign exchange was imposed for additional Russian aggression in Ukraine. About the cost of supporting the Financial Times.
Under the sanctions, having consumed Putin's press secretary and intercessor of the head of the yogo administration, Dmitro Pєskov. Russian propagandists Olga Skabeeva, Tigran Keosayan, Anton Krasovsky, Arkady Mamontov and Roman Babayan were also accused of sanctions.
In addition, added to "black list" a list of the largest Russian oligarchs close to Putin:
- Mikhailo Fridman, founder of Alfa Group;
- Petr Aven, spokesman for Alfa Group< /li>
- Igor Sєchin, ceramicist at Rosneft;
- Mikola Tokarev, president of Transneft;
- Alisher Usmanov, financier, head of the USM group;
- Gennady Timchenko, head of Volga Group and shareholder of Rosiya bank;
- Sergiy Roldugin, who is often called “Putin's haman”;
- Oleksiy Mordashov, head of Severstal's board of directors; and Severgroup No.
- Oleksandr Ponomarenko, head for the sake of directors AT «Sheremetyevo International Airport».
Guessing, earlier the European Union having seen, sho ready to praise decision on freezing the European assets of the Russian President and his closest associates.
