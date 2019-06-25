PACE approved a resolution, which allows Russia to return to the Assembly (PHOTO)

The deputies of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution that allows the Russian delegation to return to work in the Assembly. As notes “Interfax”, 118 deputies voted in favour, 62 against, and ten abstained. This decision allows Russia to participate in the meeting of the Assembly on 25 June and to vote in the election of the new Secretary General of the organization on June 26.

The PACE resolution was adopted on the basis of the report “strengthening of the decision-making process about the powers [of delegations] and vote.” In the rules of the PACE, according to the document, the wording will be added stating that “the right of members to vote, to speak and to be represented in the Assembly and its bodies shall not be suspended or revoked through the challenging or reconsideration authority.”

In addition, the document stated that the Assembly decided “to invite the parliaments of member States of the Council of Europe, which are currently not represented in the Assembly, to submit applications to participate in the June session.” In addition to Russia, we are talking about the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina. These requests must be submitted to PACE for their ratification at the next meeting after they have been transferred, changes in the rules of procedure shall enter into force upon its adoption. The head of the Russian delegation in PACE, Deputy speaker of the state Duma Pyotr Tolstoy said that Russia is applying to participate in the summer session of the Assembly.

In response to Russia’s return to PACE Ukraine said that her delegation may suspend its participation. As reported by the acting Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European integration Maria Ionova, Ukraine plans to suspend participation in the summer session.

In the debate, PACE rejected the amendment which the representatives of the British and Ukrainian delegations suggested to postpone the visit of the Russian delegation to PACE at January 2020. Amendment by a margin of votes is about three times was rejected. Was also rejected amendments that proposed to ban direct to PACE delegates, who are under sanctions of the Council of Europe, PACE, European Union, USA, Canada and the UN. These amendments were rejected by a margin of nearly three times. Were also rejected amendments that would restrict the presence of representatives of the Russian delegation to governing bodies of the Assembly.

In April 2014 the Russian delegation in PACE was deprived of the right to vote in connection with the annexation of Crimea to Russia and the situation in Ukraine. In January 2015, PACE has extended sanctions, which, along with deprivation of the right to vote, not allow the representatives of the Russian delegation to consist in the governing structures of the Assembly and to participate in monitoring missions.

In protest, the Russian delegation refused to participate in Assembly sessions, which are held four times a year, and led to a return to full-scale work in PACE for a recovery of authority and amend regulations, not allowing to continue to infringe on the rights of national delegations. In 2017 Moscow in connection with this situation has suspended payment of contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe.

October 10, 2018, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has said that Russia’s right to representation in statutory bodies of the COE (Committee of Ministers and the parliamentary Assembly) can be suspended from June 2019 for the systematic non-payment of membership dues. In response, the Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will withdraw from the CE, if the opponents in the composition of this organization will insist on the exclusion of Moscow.

In April Jagland said that the RF output of the PACE can be a “shock for Europe” , which will be a “new dividing line”, and called for the return of the Russian delegation to the Council. The delegates of the PACE adopted a resolution on the role and mission of the Assembly, which spoke of the need to preserve Russia in the Council of Europe (COE), called for Moscow to appoint a delegation to the PACE and to pay contributions to the budget of the COE.

As stated in the resolution, PACE sanctions against Russian delegation after the reunification of the Crimea with Russia and the subsequent decision on termination of participation in the activities of the Assembly have led to discord within the organization, and the failure of payment of contribution to the budget crisis of the organization. In response, the Russian side demanded to change the rules and to avoid infringing on the rights of national delegations, as in the state Duma said back in January of this year.