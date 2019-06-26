PACE confirmed the authority of all the Russian delegates
Wednesday, June 26, at the plenary session of the PACE the Russian delegation regained his powers in full. She granted the right to vote. All delegates, without exception, including those who were elected in the Crimea.
For the recovery of Russia’s membership in the Assembly voted by 116 deputies, against — 62. Another 15 MPs abstained.
During the meeting also reviewed the proposed amendments to the resolution. In particular, it rejected a proposal from a group of MPs to exclude from the document the phrase about the credentials of the Russian delegation.
The resolution stated that the Russian delegation should return to work with monitoring and other committees of the Assembly and begin a constructive dialogue on the implementation of their obligations. The text also urges release of Ukrainian sailors, detained in November 2018 and to pay all the outstanding contributions to the budget of the Council of Europe.
