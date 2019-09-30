PACE included in the agenda of the autumn session of the debate on the protest rallies in Moscow, despite the dissatisfaction of Russia (PHOTO)

The PACE at the meeting on Monday included in the agenda of the autumn session, the debate over the protest rallies in Moscow held in July and August. In support of this decision voted 77 delegates, 33 were against, 12 abstained.

The Russian delegation protested against the inclusion of this item in the agenda. The discussion is scheduled for 3 October, reports TASS.

Moscow said it was ready to answer constructive questions of the PACE of rallies in Moscow, although the fact of appointment of the debates on this subject she does not like. “We don’t like domestic things to discuss somewhere. We believe that this is exclusively our job,” – said the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov.

“However, if there are any structural issues, then, of course, the members of our delegation and any representatives of the Russian side always ready to give constructive explanations”, – assured the representative of the Kremlin.

The proposal to hold a debate on “violation of democratic rights and repression of peaceful protests in Russia against the background of the Moscow city Duma elections” were made by the representatives of the European political group “Alliance of liberals and Democrats for Europe” (ALDE).

The initiators proposed to hold an “urgent debate”, however, the PACE Bureau agreed to conduct “ongoing debate”, that is without the report and final resolution as in “urgent debate”.

The Chairman of the Russian delegation, Vice-speaker of the state Duma Pyotr Tolstoy objected to the proposal on initiating the debate.

“The proposed debate… in light of the fact that Moscow regularly held rallies and one of them was yesterday, and the authorities are allowing all the activity of the opposition, moreover, all those violations of law which were made in the summer (2019 – if), had already been settled by the court and the relevant detainees were released, I think in this case, the theme of this debate is somewhat artificial,” said Tolstoy took the floor at PACE plenary session.

At each session, the PACE of a group of parliamentarians tolerate certain issues that affect Russia. So in the summer session to the debate the question was put on the investigation of the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

Recall that the support of the independent candidates in the elections of deputies of the Moscow city Duma were held in the capital on 20 July, 27 July, 3 August and 10 August. The event is on July 27 and August 3 was unauthorized. In addition, on August 17 in Moscow held a consistent rally of the Communist party for fair elections.

Some of the detainees accused of participation in mass riots and violence against representatives of law enforcement agencies. Brought against activists on the basis of those shares criminal cases in the media is often called the “Moscow business”.

At an unsanctioned rally in Central Moscow on July 27, have been detained more than 1,000 people, August 3 the police and Regardie detained about 600 participants of an illegal action.

The investigative Committee opened a criminal case on mass riots (article 212 of the criminal code) and several cases of application of violence against law enforcement officers (article 318 of the criminal code), which was detained more than 10 people.

Human rights activists complain that all, without exception, decisions were made in the interests of the Executive, regardless of the presence or absence of essential arguments in judicial decisions has changed only the names of the defendants and the searches in the homes of employees of the FBC was based on the assumptions of the judges.

Strong public support for the defendants in the “Moscow business” followed the verdict of the actor Pavel Ustinov, who received 3.5 years in prison for a dislocated shoulder resguardar, the sentence was later changed to a year of probation.

The court did not take into account the video footage of the detention Ustinov the day of mass protests for free elections on 27 July, in which he was not involved. The record shows that the actor slowly walks around the subway, looking at the phone waiting for a friend, when he is suddenly attack, several policemen in full gear. The fact that the video of Ustinov’s detention raises questions, acknowledged even by the President of the Supreme court Vyacheslav Lebedev.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s attitude to the protests, during one of which he was arrested, the actor, has not changed. Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said that it was the uncoordinated action in violation of the law. The question you see in the Kremlin is the difference between unauthorized protests and mass unrest, the press Secretary of the President said, “In this case we can say only one thing, that it was an unauthorized action. This is an unambiguous fact. Everything else is subject to court decisions and proceedings.”