Pack your bags: the company will pay $10 000 to those who are willing to leave one of the regions of the United States
Silicon valley has long been home to tech companies and startups. Because of this, rents in the Bay area over the years has grown to almost unrealistic proportions that led to the housing crisis. One company aims to resolved this problem, offering money to those willing to leave the Valley.
MainStreet, based in San Jose, founded by three former Google employees, is on a mission, which even its founders call “cheeky”. MainStreet goal is to create jobs in suburban and rural areas. And not just a couple of jobs, and a million.
In his blog, MainStreet CEO Doug Ludlow says: “We believe that this campaign will draw attention to a daring mission and vision of our company and will help people to realize that they do not need to live in the Bay area (or other expensive urban area) to make a fantastic career”.
Of course, the money is given under certain obligations — candidates who accept the offer of moving from MainStreet, must remain at posts during the year before they will actually receive $ 10,000. The offer is only valid until the end of this month, which means interested and qualified candidates have about two weeks to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
The benefits are twofold as it will help overcome the housing crisis in the Bay area, and create jobs in remote and isolated areas outside the major urban epicenters.
According to Ludlow, local and municipal economy outside the Bay area will also benefit, as skilled and highly paid workers are not mandatory for Silicon valley.
The housing crisis in the Bay area of San Francisco has long been a problem in the region, because affordable housing has fallen sharply, and highly skilled workers in technology replaced the labor force with low income and the middle class in the area.
Meanwhile, technology companies bear the primary responsibility for the housing crisis, trying to contribute to the solution of this problem, and Apple has pledged $ 2.5 billion to solve. Google has promised $ 1 billion to rebuild the company’s owned land for affordable housing, and tools to encourage developers to build affordable housing in the area.
Facebook has also attracted $ 500 million through Director-General Mark Zuckerburg to help his recently established investment Fund “partnership for the future of the Gulf” to deal with the ongoing housing crisis in the region.
Plan MainStreet being a smaller player in Silicon valley, is to cooperate with other corporations with the goal of recruiting and training employees who are interested in leaving the Bay area and work remotely, and staff at MainStreet are taught through video conferencing. Employees that accept the company’s offer will work in the offices of the satellite, known as the “MainStreet community.
Ludlow writes that the current system of small towns, such as Ghost towns and such problems as the housing crisis in California and other areas “is not sustainable”. Worse, he adds, this “has led to many social problems, including deep political polarization, systemic economic inequality and the insane cost of living in urban areas such as San Francisco and new York.”
MainStreet claims that to mitigate the conditions of departure from the Bay area, it also provides an additional stipend of $ 5,000 per month for three months, and medical insurance for employees and their families in case of job loss.