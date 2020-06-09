Pacquiao denied the rumors about a possible participation in the presidential elections
Manny Pacquiao
The legendary Filipino boxer, who owns currently the world champion under version WBA Welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO), has denied rumors about a possible participation in the presidential elections in the Philippines, announced a Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.
“As I recall, we talked to him about politics. The last time we talked, Bob was talking to me about the next fight, but not policy. Our conversation was entirely about Boxing.
Now is not the time for such steps on the political front. The country have enough problems, and to alleviate the severity of compatriots, we need unity. Many people in crisis have lost work, especially for Filipinos who nursed abroad, so no one should have to aggravate a situation”, – quotes the 41-year-old Pacquiao boxingscene.com.