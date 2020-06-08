Pacquiao will run for President of the Philippines
The legendary Pacquiao, the first and, at the moment, the only boxer, becoming world champion in eight weight categories Manny Pacquiao is planning to be the first ever world champion in Boxing, who will become President of the country.
For this “Pak man” decided to run for President of his country in 2022. This was reported by his former promoter Bob Arum.
“I think the younger Manny Pacquiao will be the first President-a boxer who we get. I called him and he said, “Bob, I’m going to run in 2022, and when I win, I want you on my inauguration”, – quotes the conversation of the Arum with the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman The Sun.
Note that Manny in 2007 is politically active. In 2010, he was elected to the lower house of Philippine Congress.
Recall that last year, Pacquiao became the oldest world champion in the history of the Welterweight (40 years and 6 months), winning a split decision Keith Thurman, and thus away from the American world champion by the WBA.