Pagani has unveiled the supercar Huayra Roadster BC

| August 2, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Italian supercar brand Pagani has reached a new level of technological excellence with the BC Huayra Roadster.

Hypercar with an open top became the most carbon car in the company’s portfolio.

The purpose of the model was an attempt to minimize mass, and to test new technologies.

So, based on the monocoque, made of composite material of the next generation. The material consists of carbon-fibre, carbon-titanium and the Triax material (a mixture of ABS with polyamides or nylon).

However, there was a place of steel, which is made from front and rear subframe. New materials are expensive, and more expensive than the previous 4.5 times. Moreover, the mass was reduced by only 30 kg.

New materials are not the only upgrade. The model received a revised suspension, and active aerodynamics. Was first used the system of “blown diffusers” (two pipes from the catalysts to push air upwards, creating additional downforce).

The edition of the Roadster will limit 40 copies. The price of the car 3 085 000 Euro without VAT.

