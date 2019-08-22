Paid for support trump: the beauty Queen in the United States was deprived of the title
In the US model Katie Williams was deprived of the title of “Miss Nevada” and excluded from the contest “Miss America” after she published a series of political posts in the right orientation. It is reported The Hill.
It is noted that after the local contest’s 29-year-old girl posted several political posts on a specially created page of the winner of the state. In particular, she expressed support for the current US President Donald trump, have called the move anti-fascists terrorists and have spoken out strongly against feminism.
As a result, the organizers considered this a violation of the rules and stripped her of her title.
“I don’t understand how you can censor a person because of his conservative beliefs. If I were more liberal, no problems would not be,” wrote Williams after the decision.
The organizers of the competition insist that participants should not touch any political issues, which is the face of the competition. According to them, Katie could not punishable to publish political posts in his personal account.
was arrested for corruption of a 15-year-old boy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter