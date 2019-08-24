Pain during menses: is it worth it to tolerate them
Algomenorrhea – is a violation of the menstrual cycle, which is accompanied by severe cramping or aching pain in the lower abdomen and lower back.
These symptoms are most often in adolescents and nulliparous women. However, there are cases of painful menstruation and in women of older reproductive age. Do I need to suffer menstrual pain or is it better to consult a specialist.
Intense pain in the lower abdomen during menstruation require taking pain medications and sometimes accompanied by loss of ability to work, headaches, irritability and weakness is called algomenorrhea (with dysmenorrhea).
This is the most common pathology encountered in gynecology. Encounter it on average 10% of patients of all ages. Algomenorrhea becomes a cause of absenteeism in schools and universities in adolescents and forcing you to stay on sick leave of older women.
History study of the disease shows that approximately 60% of adolescent girls suffer from painful menstruation in severe form. Painful menstruation affect not only the General state of the organism, but also on psycho-emotional state of women, and relations with others. Therefore, the solution of this problem requires a professional approach specialist, a thorough examination and timely treatment.
How to recognize the algomenorrhea
Algomenorrhea manifest in cramping or pulling pains of varying intensity. Pain syndrome is most pronounced in the first days of menstruation. Is localized in the lower abdomen, lower back, perineum, inner thighs. Painful periods are not seldom accompanied by irritability, mood swings, insomnia, dizziness, nausea, gain and breast tenderness.
Many women, especially in adolescents, these symptoms may appear 1-2 days before the onset of menstruation. These symptoms are associated with hormonal changes in the body.
The history of the development of the disease an individual character. The pain symptoms can occur with each menstrual cycle or during separate periods.
The causes of algodismenorea:
As a rule, dysmenorrhea caused by disease of the uterus, in addition to severe pain accompanied by disability for the period of menstruation, metabolic disorders, lack of energy. Endocrine disorders in the body lead to the active development and a slow disintegration of prostaglandins. They increase the number of contractions of uterine muscles, causing spasms of arterioles, reducing blood flow to the myometrium, affect the nerves of the uterus, causing pain.
Primary and secondary algomenorrhea
To the gynecologist was able to track the history of the disease and accurate diagnosis, to distinguish between primary and secondary algomenorrhea.
Primary algomenorrhea
Primary algomenorrhea is spasmodic menstrual pain resulting from failures in the uterus/ovaries/pituitary/hypothalamus, or because of improper biosynthesis of prostaglandins. This disease is not associated with other diseases, and with physiological changes in the genitals. Unpleasant sensations appear due to spasms of smooth muscles of the uterus.
Pain appear, as a rule, the day before menstruation. Can last from several hours to two or three days.
According to the severity of algodismenorea are distinguished:
1 degree – mild pain, not constant, does not affect productivity
Stage 2 – the pain is severe, spasmodic, affects the General condition of the patient
Stage 3 – the pain is severe/unbearable, deprives disability.
Primary algomenorrhea occurs in adolescent girls, in 1-1,5 years after menarche, with the onset of ovulation. The most frequently (40-90%) painful periods occur in parous females aged 17-18 years. In primary algodismenoree pain syndrome causes up to 15% of patients to stay home and miss school.
Experts in the field of adolescent gynecology claim that the disease often affects girls with dystonia, flat feet, scoliosis, disease of the biliary tract. There is an opinion that will be painful periods after childbirth or with age. However, this is not always the case.
The cause of the disease can be:
Diagnosis of primary algodismenorea
In order to correctly assign the treatment of primary algomenoreya, the patient needs to be examined in the clinic of gynecology. Diagnosis is the exclusion of pathology of the genital organs. The task of the doctor to accurately collect the anamnesis of the patient (the nature, period of occurrence and duration of the pain, the constitutional type of a woman, her physical development, age). The specialist should examine the genitals, to conduct a survey with the help of mirrors, to direct the General analysis of blood.
If necessary, the patient can be directed ultrasound of the pelvic organs, hormonal examination, laparoscopy (allows you to identify certain forms of endometriosis), REO – and EEG.
For the diagnosis of primary algodismenorea the patient may additionally be sent for consultation to the neurologist, the urologist, the gastroenterologist, the surgeon. This is especially true of teenage girls.
Treatment of primary algodismenorea
There is an opinion that to eliminate the symptoms of algodismenorea optional. The pain that a woman experiences during menstruation are normal. But many argue that the symptoms will pass by themselves with the onset of sexual activity or after childbirth. Such tactics are unacceptable. Dysmenorrhea is characteristic for any age like for teen girls and adult women, and requires mandatory treatment. Unfortunately, parents often do not consider this factor, pathology, referring to the not yet established cycle.
Treatment of primary algodismenorea, primarily associated with the elimination of pain and improvement of the General condition of the patient. For the treatment of this disease in gynecology uses antispasmodic, sedative (tincture of Valerian, motherwort), hormonal drugs (warn unwanted pregnancy).
For the treatment can be treated with vitamins (Magne-B6, vitamin E), calcium, physiotherapy (electrophoresis of novocaine). The duration of the medication depends on the degree of pain.
Secondary algomenorrhea
Secondary algomenorrhea – a pain arising from other diseases. Can also occur when there are abnormalities of the genitalia that interfere with the proper outflow of menstrual blood. Secondary algomenorrhea suffer the most women after 35 years.
Causes of dysmenorrhea:
Unlike primary dysmenorrhea pain, in secondary algodismenorea can be very strong (aching or stabbing) and can last up to three days.
Spasms also may be accompanied by a rise in temperature, a change in the position and shape of the uterus. After undergoing surgery, cyst removal, ectopic pregnancy, cesarean section pain may be felt during the entire cycle and the most increase in the period of menstruation. Selection usually abundant with an unpleasant odor.
Women with secondary algomenorea often suffer from depression, hypochondria, prone to hysteria. These disorders of the nervous system are the result of hormonal imbalance, disrupting the synthesis of prostaglandins. With a strong psycho-emotional disorders, especially for adolescents, patients are encouraged to contact the therapist.
The great value has the way of life and profession patients. Many complaints of pain when menstruation comes from smokers, women who are older, obese or have specific working conditions (work in the cold, hard physical labor).
Secondary algomenorrhea adolescents
Secondary algomenorrhea among adolescent girls is rare, but deserves special attention.
The lack of timely treatment can cause the transition of functional disorders in adolescence organic, and become a serious cause of gynecological diseases and reproductive functions in the future.
Secondary dysmenorrhea in adolescent girls may cause the development of the following diseases: infertility (manifested at an older reproductive age), anorexia, osteoporosis. Also there are changes in the psyche, depression, fatigue due to lack of estrogen.
Often in adolescent girls there is a change in eating behavior (anorexia nervosa) accompanied by severe weight loss. Many girls go from a balanced diet (vegetarianism) to a complete refusal of food. After every meal make yourself throw up, take laxatives or enemas put. They have an obsessive desire to lose weight.
Such patients need medical care, psychological consultation and attention from relatives. If anorexia nervosa is threatening the life of a girl (body weight decreased by more than 40%), doctors resort to forcible parenteral feeding is the intravenous administration of glucose and protein and fat solutions.
Secondary algomenorrhea may also develop in the setting of overload in school or sports, adverse family relationships, feelings associated with the opposite sex, conflict situations with peers or teachers. A disadvantage might also be postponed surgery (not gynecological in nature), serious injury, suffering a viral illness.
The treatment of the secondary algodismenorea
In the treatment of secondary algodismenorrhea first of all necessary to cure the underlying gynecological disease which causes pain during menstruation. For dysmenorrhea, caused by inflammatory process, the patient must undergo a full anti-inflammatory treatment followed by lengthy rehab. Perhaps the appointment of gynecologist hormonal contraceptives (except for teenage girls). With proper treatment perhaps the complete disappearance of symptoms diagnosis algodismenorea.
Treatment algodismenorea must be carried out on time, because the symptoms can hide other serious gynecological diseases. Often require surgery or immediate hospitalization. Dysmenorrhea is much more difficult to diagnose acute inflammatory diseases of the pelvic organs, appendicitis, ovarian cyst, intestinal obstruction and other serious diseases.
A thorough examination, gynecologist, properly collected history with pain and determination of their localization may show that the history of other disease and prevent the development of the clinic “acute abdomen”.
Prevention of algodismenorea
Not to treat the symptoms of algodismenorea it is necessary to deal with prevention of this disease. For Teens parents need to organize studying and relaxation. Timely visit of Department of gynecology for the prevention of various diseases. After all, the reason for late diagnosis of algodismenorea is a lack of awareness of parents in matters of puberty in adolescent girls. Primary algomenorrhea easily treatable in compliance with these rules.
Women in older age also do not forget about your health, promptly identify and treat diseases of the female genital organs. As for the treatment of secondary algodismenorrhea – this problem requires a more lengthy period of treatment time, and the result will depend on the disease against which it arose.
For the treatment of algomenorea used medication and non-medication based therapies. To medication include the use of oral contraceptives (reduce the volume of blood discharge, prevent unwanted pregnancies), progestins (progesterone and derivatives), derivatives of testosterone, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Good effect have sedatives, consult a psychologist.
Patients need also to engage in physical activity. It will increase the elasticity of muscles, improves blood circulation. Complex for the treatment of a disease selected individually for each specific case.
Primary and secondary algomenorrhea (dysmenorrhea) requires patients to comply with the special diet and daily routine. Patients need to ensure healthy sleep, reduce your stress, watch your weight and eat a balanced diet. Treatment also involves avoiding harmful habits (Smoking and alcohol), beverages containing caffeine.
Successful treatment of women with primary and secondary algomenorrhea depends on the skill of the gynecologist. His deep knowledge of patogeneza and methods of diagnosis and treatment of this disease. If you experience signs of algodismenorea should not rush to drink tablets, eliminating pain syndrome. Perhaps he was hiding a serious gynecological disease that requires diagnosis and treatment.
Algodismenorea timely diagnosis, proper treatment, and no withdrawal symptoms painkillers are the basic rules of painless menstruation.