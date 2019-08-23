Painful arrhythmia: what causes rapid heartbeat
The heart plays a most important role in the human body. The uniqueness of this body is that it has special cells that produce and conduct according to certain fibers and bundles of electrical impulse. Thanks to him, the heart contracts.
Causes of arrhythmia
There are many different reasons that lead to arrhythmia. Very often rapid beating of the heart related to diseases of the body. These include congenital heart disease, myocarditis, cardiomyopathy, chronic coronary artery disease.
But there are other reasons that are associated with disorders of the various body systems – nervous, respiratory, digestive. Thus, the arrhythmia may occur when the sclerotic lesions of organs, metabolic disorders, lack of oxygen in the blood, electrolyte disorders.
Also arrhythmia is very often in diseases of the autonomic and nervous systems, disorders of the thyroid gland.
And there are the following causes of arrhythmia: regular stress, cold, emotional stress, menopause, medications, alcohol poisoning, excessive exercise. It is very important to determine the cause of the rapid heartbeat to appoint a competent treatment.
The risk of arrhythmia
You can not leave without attention to developing arrhythmia. Very often it is a symptom that points to problems with the heart or other vital organs. If not treated, the possible detrimental health effects. Frequent beating of my heart won’t let it rest, filled full, which reduces cardiac output and, hence, to oxygen starvation.
If arrhythmias are possible following severe consequences:
It should be noted that the risk is arrhythmia, which is manifested from time to time, regularly or will continue for several hours. In this case, you must consult a doctor.
The signs of arrhythmia
If the heart function as inherent nature, the person does not feel it beating. But if the arrhythmia changes may not be noticeable. However, most people still notice signs of this problem. These include: irregular, amplified, or increased heart beats, irregular heartbeat, fading or feeling as if the body into punches. These symptoms do not manifest themselves simultaneously, moreover, can vary for different types of diseases.
Sinus tachycardia
The heart makes more than 90 beats per minute, but the rhythm remains correct. Also symptoms include fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath. The most common causes of such arrhythmias are fever, emotional stress, exercise.
Sinus bradycardia
When such a problem, the heartbeat slows contrary — less than 60 beats per minute. To this are added symptom of the darkening of the eyes, fatigue, temporary loss of consciousness close to fainting condition, shortness of breath, dizziness and General weakness. The causes include diseases of the thyroid gland, heart, digestive system, neuroses.
Arrythmia
When such arrhythmia notice of the extraordinary contraction of the heart. Very often it is completely without any symptoms.
Atrial fibrillation
This is a chaotic rapid heart rate, which reduced not the Atria, and their muscle fibers, causing the ventricles there is a certain rhythm. The number of strokes can go off-scale — more than 250 beats per minute. Also the arrhythmia is accompanied by an unexpected feeling of palpitation, disruptions in the heart, shortness of breath, weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, feeling of fear.
Paroxysmal tachycardia
In the relaxed condition may experience rapid heart beating up to 200 beats per minute, but the rhythm will not be disturbed. Sometimes this condition is characterized by shortness of breath, pain behind the breastbone, feeling of tightness, weakness.
Heart block
This interruption in the rhythm associated with the violation of the conduct to the heart muscle and electrical impulses. It is accompanied by a slowing of the cuts, fainting, dizziness, headaches and weakness. The heart block is several degrees, which depends on the severity of symptoms.
Upon detection of such issues, you must consult a doctor.
Medikforum