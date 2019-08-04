Painful cough: how to get rid of tonsillitis?
Perhaps, in the world there is not one person who did not hurt the throat. One of the main health problems in modern times is chronic tonsillitis. This disease is localized in the tonsils and can often turn into aggravation in the form of angina.
Unfortunately, modern lifestyle often prevents people from promptly to their health. Therefore, a normal cough can develop into the chronic stage. But do not think that it is impossible to get rid of. Magicforum’ll tell you why develop chronic tonsillitis and how to get rid of it.
Causes of tonsillitis
Very often, the factors in the development of tonsillitis include antibiotics. From frequent use can disrupt the flora in the body, causing dysbiosis, reduce immuno-the body’s defenses.
Of course, the causes of tonsillitis include a variety of infections: streptococci, meningococci, staphylococci, pneumococci, anaerobic organisms, Haemophilus coli, chlamydia, Casilla, fungi, Candida, spirochete mouth. The most common are streptococci and staphylococci.
Why acute chronic tonsillitis?
Aggravation can be caused by social factors, which include:
Also to the causes of aggravation include diseases of ENT organs:
Remember, immunodeficiency and other diseases of internal organs can contribute to chronic inflammation.
The symptoms of tonsillitis
The main symptoms include pain and a tickle in my throat, the fever, sharp pain when swallowing, dry throat, cough. Can also be headaches, soreness in muscles, swollen lymph nodes.
In the chronic form is observed in the loose form of the tonsils, moderate enlargement of lymph nodes, and redness of the arches of the tonsils and the appearance of purulent a proside in tonsils.
Treatment of tonsillitis
Treatment is mainly local. During exacerbation of the disease almonds grease a 1.5% iodine solution (Lugol’s iodine). This makes it possible to provide anti-inflammatory, soothing and astringent.
If the tonsillitis is of bacterial origin, antibiotic treatment. For the purposes of medical treatment used Sulfadimidin, Amoxiclav, Gentamicin.
As prophylaxis it is recommended to follow a healthy lifestyle, proper diet and moderate physical activity. Quitting Smoking has a positive effect on health, including can prevent the formation of chronic tonsillitis.
Medikforum