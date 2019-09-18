Paintings of the “blue period” Picasso arrive at the Art gallery of Ontario (PHOTO)

The art gallery of Ontario waiting for a major exhibition of Pablo Picasso, focusing on his popular “blue period”.

Gallery in Toronto claims that the exhibition “Picasso: Painting the Blue Period” will include 65 paintings by the Spaniard, and also a sample of the work of other artists with whom he was familiar or studied.

The exhibition will bring works from major international museums, private collections and public institutions in North America, Europe, Japan and Israel.

The beginning of the exhibition planned for next summer. According to the gallery’s first exhibition of Picasso’s “blue period” in Canada.

“Blue period” includes paintings by Picasso in the period from 1901 to 1904, AK as in the paintings was dominated by accents of blue.

The exhibition is organized by the Art gallery of Ontario in conjunction with the Museum of modern art the Phillips Collection in Washington, USA.

The exhibition is planned for the period from June 27 to September 20, 2020.