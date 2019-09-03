Pair the best foods for weight loss
For quick weight loss, we need “smart” nutrition. In its framework should not only correctly choose those or other products, but smart to combine them together.
Coffee and cinnamon. This combination effectively reduces the level of hunger. Coffee with cinnamon prevents you from overeating. In the cinnamon has no calories, it contains powerful antioxidants that contribute to getting rid of belly fat. Well, the coffee itself reduces appetite.
Green tea with lemon. Green tea is very rich in antioxidants, it accelerates the metabolism and promotes the oxidation of fat. Catechins in tea accelerate the burning of excess fat. Lemon also promotes the burning of fat. When these two product together, it leads to accelerated weight loss.
Almonds and yogurt. Yogurt increases the absorption of lycopene. And this, among other things, reduces the risk of cancer. Almonds are rich in vitamins. The combination of these products very useful for our waistlines.
Cayenne pepper and chicken. Chicken belongs to the lean varieties of meat. After its use occurs a long-lasting feeling of satiety that protects us from overeating. Cayenne pepper is a powerful fat burning product that contains capsaicin, which suppresses appetite. It also increases the body’s ability to convert food into energy.
Potatoes with pepper. Potato is an excellent source of potassium. It can be used to reduce the swelling, but it is important to add some amount of pepper in the potatoes to become healthy. Black pepper is best suited for this task because it contains alkaloid piperine, preventing the formation of new fat cells. Finally, the potatoes speeds up the process of burning fat cells and reduces the level of cholesterol.