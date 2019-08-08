Pakistan banned screening of Indian films (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Pakistani authorities intend to introduce a ban on the display of Indian films in cinemas. “No Indian films will not be shown on screens in the Pakistani cinemas,” said special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for information policy and broadcasting Firdus ashiq awans on his Twitter page. She noted that the government is also working to prevent any content in the art relating to Indian culture. These actions are intended to “boost the morale of Kashmiris”.

This move by Islamabad ensued amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India because of the situation around Kashmir, reports “Interfax”.

India is considered as one of the leading countries in the annual production of films. The production of bollywood films shown on the screens in more than 90 countries around the world.

August 6, the government of India abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir provided in the Constitution. This means that the only state of India with a Muslim majority is converted into the Union territory, which has fewer rights. In particular, it introduced the direct control of Delhi. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir is separated historical region of Ladakh, which also becomes a Union territory.

Meanwhile taken away the special status of the state meant that all laws passed by the Central government (except on matters of defense, foreign relations and some other), had to pass the approval of the local Assembly. Residents of other regions of India had the right to buy land out there. Jammu and Kashmir had its own flag and a number of other advantages.

According to Indian authorities, a decision on the status of Jammu and Kashmir will facilitate the fight against terrorism, will contribute to the economic development of the state and the influx of capital, solving social problems, including the return of the families of the Hindus, Pandits, more than 150 thousand of which, according to various estimates, has left Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s because of the attacks of Islamic fundamentalists.

The Kashmir issue for many decades remains a major problem in relations between India and Pakistan. He happened two of the three Indo-Pakistani wars. At the moment, in Kashmir no state boundaries: the territory of the dividing line of control. On the Indian side are active groups advocating accession to Pakistan or an independent state.

Changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir lead to another aggravation of relations between India and Pakistan. August 7, Islamabad decided to expel the Ambassador of India to the homeland. The Pakistani government also ordered the transfer to the diplomatic relations with India to a lower level and to suspend trade with that country, reports TASS.

“Our ambassadors will no longer is located in new Delhi and his Indian colleagues will be sent home,” said the foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The decision to demote dipotnosheny was taken at a meeting of the national security Council of Pakistan under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistani authorities have promised to appeal to the UN Security Council in connection with the decision of India on the Kashmir issue. Islamabad has also decided to revise bilateral agreements with new Delhi.

In addition, Pakistan has suspended railway communication with India, said on Thursday the Minister of railway transport of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

“While I am on the post of the Minister of railway transport train “the friendship Express” (Samjhauta Express, the only train that went from Pakistan to India. – Approx. TASS) walk will be no more, – said the Minister. The next three or four months are very important, there can be a war, but we do not want. If against us there will be war, it will be the last”.

“The friendship Express” – the only train that went from Pakistan Lahore to new Delhi via Indian Attari twice a week. The first route, the train made on 22 July 1976.

The Prime Minister of India accused Pakistan of inciting violence in Kashmir. For this Islamabad, according to Indian authorities, used the existing article on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. “Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution was used by Pakistan as a weapon to incite people in the [Jammu and Kashmir],” said Prime Minister Narendra modi in his address to the nation. He also said that “article 370 only brought separatism, terrorism, nepotism and corruption on the territory of the former state.”