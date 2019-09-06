Palace in panic: the career of Meghan Markle controls the “secret team” from Hollywood
Buckingham Palace in a panic. As it became known, the former American actress Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry instead of professional Royal advisers cooperates with the “secret team” of Hollywood. 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex has maintained ties with his Hollywood agent, Nick Collins (who also represents the interests of James Fox and Toby Maguire), as well as attorney Rick Genow and business Manager Andrew Meier. All three were among the guests at the wedding of Megan and Harry in 2018. And they, according to the publication The Sun, quietly give the Duchess advice and manage her future career.
