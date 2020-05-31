Palchevskogo indicated that the main economic error Zelensky
President Vladimir Zelensky has still not announced a new economic model of Ukraine, which determines the future of the country.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the statement of Andrey palchevsky, made the TV channel “112 Ukraine”.
Known Ukrainian political analyst and a candidate in mayors of Kiev Andrey Palchevsky compared the situation in the country under the Petro Poroshenko and Vladimir Zelensky, having come to an unexpected conclusion. According to his statement, the head of state still has work to do.
“From the time of President Petro Poroshenko’s economic model, operating in Ukraine, in no way changed. I think it is felt by every Ukrainian. It so happened that the new head of state, we still have not heard the most important. This, many will agree and those who don’t like President Vladimir Zelensky, and those who voted for him and continues to support. Vladimir Alexandrovich did not provide a new economic model of Ukraine. In fact, now there is a model left over from the previous regime. Zelensky and his model has not declared any when elected to this post nor even after he became President of the country. The head of state found time and opportunity to declare this even during the last big interview, a press conference,” said Andrei Palchevsky.
Political analyst and journalist said that even the citizens that are configured to the President of the opposition, it is still expected that one day he will come and present some statements will appeal numbers will make the statement that the construction of the economic model of domestic consumption.
“This is not sounded. It did not sound, primarily because Vladimir Zelensky, yesterday, artist, even a successful entrepreneur to solve macroeconomic problems across the state without a corresponding apparatus smart people”, — explained Andriy Palchevsky.