Paleodata can be dangerous for the intestines
Following paleodiet, which is limited to consumption of cereals, leads to dangerous changes in the composition of the intestinal microflora, showed a new study.
Journal European Journal of Nutrition published the findings of a study conducted by a team of scientists from Edith Cowan University and Curtin University (Australia). In this project, scientists first attempted to test how the reality affects the condition of the bowel paleodiet, has become in recent years exceedingly popular as a system of power that ensures the harmony and health. In particular, it is believed that paleodiet improves bowel function and helps to maintain the body sufficient energy level.
The Paleolithic diet (paleodiet) offers a staple food and red meat. It is assumed that it follows the diet of a person living in the stone age when he had to be a hunter and gatherer. In addition to meat in the diet include fish, poultry, eggs, vegetables (except potatoes), in limited quantities — fruit, nuts, roots, seeds. From the diet completely excludes grains, legumes, dairy products, sugar, salt and the past technological processing of the oil.
Scientists analyzed the state of the 44 people who followed paleodiet at least a year. In particular, they analyzed stool samples of the participants. As a result, experts found that in the intestine of all supporters of paleodiet dwelt strongly reduced the amount of beneficial bacteria. In addition, their blood was recorded twice increased concentration of TMAO, a substance which is a metabolite of bacteria of the genus Hungatella. Its increased level is known as a marker of high cardiovascular risk.
Scientists said the stricter respected people paleodiet, the higher was the level of TMAO in their blood. In their opinion, restrictions on the use of whole grains in the diet can have negative consequences in the form of possible development of various chronic diseases.
“The shortage of cereals leads to dangerous changes in the composition of the intestinal microflora, leading to an increase in production TMAO. In addition, high consumption of red meat in paleodiet also enhances the concentration of this substance in the blood,” said the study authors.