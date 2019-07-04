Paleontologists have uncovered the murder of the stone age
Scientists from the University of Crete conducted a forensic examination to establish the truth in one of the oldest unsolved cases. We are talking about the murder of a man who lived in Eastern Europe more than 30,000 years ago.
The skull of the “man of Cioclovina” was found during the Second world war, in 1941. It was discovered by miners who were looking for phosphate rock in the cave of Transylvania (Romania).
The age of the remains amounted to 33 thousand years. Researchers immediately noticed two large fracture on the right side of the skull, but their origins have long remained unclear.
They could appear in a person’s life, and already in the twentieth century, when the mine caves or from the careless handling of the sample, according to
To solve the mystery was only recently, with the help of modern methods of criminology.
Computed tomography showed that the fractures there was no evidence of healing.
Judging by the condition of the bones and the nature of the damage, they were received immediately before death, not after it. Old and dry bones break differently than “live”, in addition, at the moment of impact inside the skull was still soft brain tissue.
The experts came to the conclusion that traces of blows is not like that leaves a baseball bat.
Man from Cioclovina hit hard blunt object like a baton, and did so deliberately, and the assailant was standing face to face with his victim.
The study authors noted that other details will not succeed, as the man’s body was never found.
“The upper Paleolithic was a time of cultural development and the first “technology”. But, as shows our work, early Europeans also been characterized by violence and murder,” they said.
