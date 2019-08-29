Pall the role of the Duchess: Meghan Markle wants to go to a movie and already looking for any script (photo)
Meghan Markle’s played the role of Duchess. Life “outside the Palace walls” she finds boring, so in the near future the former actress is set to return to movie and already looking for a suitable project, reading the script.
About it writes edition the Daily Express said, citing an informed source Royal expert Rob Shuter.
According to him, the audience will not see Markle in the new film about James bond in the role of a girl agent 007. Rather, it will opt for a historical film. Or maybe a documentary. The Duchess of Sussex’s thinking about becoming a producer, but all the same its priority passion is the game in the movie.
“Megan loves her Royal life, she likes to be a mom, but for her this is not enough,” says the Shooter.
Megan, best known for playing Rachel Zane in the TV series “Force majeure” abandoned her acting career after engagement with Prince. However, her former agent Gina Nelcorp-Kaun previously expressed confidence that Markle will return to Hollywood. And that the Royal family will not be able to stop her if 38-year-old Duchess wants to do it. “She’s just a driven woman and knows what he wants. It’s modern, it has its own will and she was the leader… If she wants to star in a movie — it will be removed,” says Gina.
A scene from “Force majeure”
Harry fully endorses the desire of his wife. He considers it one of the best Actresses in the world and doesn’t want such talent go to waste. Though earlier the actor Kevin costner expressed doubt that the Prince will be pleased to see his wife kissing on screen with someone else. And because Markle’s return to show business.
See also: Queen Elizabeth refused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who wanted to live in her castle.
See also: “This is ridiculous”: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry angered the network with a call “to do good”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter