Palladium responded to the accusations of her husband in hacking email
The famous singer Lolita, whose husband Dmitry Ivanov accused of hacking into email and social networks, responded to the statement. The singer claims that she didn’t have to put in the effort to see love letters the faithful. Lolita says that Dmitry used her computer and didn’t bother to clean up the evidence. Ivanov’s appeal to the police she calls ridiculous.
“Computer purchased in 2009, when Ivanova in my life and there was no trace. We only in 2010 met. By the way, can I also draw, because in 2009, when Ivanov was not listed in my apartment, he was using my property illegally”, — said Palladium in the comments KP.ru.
She also explained that Dimitri was using her laptop, supposedly doing English online.
“We had one Apple ID that I created Dima. When I noticed that my credit card will not be charged money for Internet subscription, which I have, I called a friend who is well versed in computers to unlink my card. And when we opened the computer, it turned out that Dima himself has left his correspondence in open access with the mail. Show me a woman who doesn’t want to read it (laughs). So nothing wrong we did not commit. I passed this correspondence to my lawyer”, — said in response to Lolita.
Ivanov’s statement to the police pissed off lolita. In Instagram she calls her husband “a deer with cracked brain” and threatens counter-suit for defamation.
She was hoping that the divorce will take place without scandal. However, to avoid public trials failed. Lolita gave a revealing interview in which he calls Dmitry Alphonse. IBA intends to ensure that the court recognized their marriage was a sham. She believes that Ivanov lived with her for selfish motives and in recent years has changed.
