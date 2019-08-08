Palm trees, surfing and cars: Selena Gomez starred in the new advertising campaign
27-year-old Selena Gomez continues to work closely with Puma, which began in 2017. Recently, the network published new pictures from Selena’s photoshoot advertising the updated model Shoe Cali Remix.
The shoot was inspired by the energy of the California coast: the footage Gomez posing against the backdrop of palm trees, vintage car, surfboards, and beach umbrellas. In the pictures Selena appears in a beige crop top with long sleeves and athletic pants and matching sneakers from the new collection. Summer image of the singer complement the lighter hair and massive earrings in the ears.
The sneakers from the collection Cali Remix can be purchased in specialty stores and in the online space — it costs about 5 500 rubles.
Recall that recently, Selena Gomez has returned to work after a trip to Rome with friends. In Italy, the singer celebrated his 27th birthday, gain strength and energy for new projects, and finally came to his senses after a nervous breakdown, moved to the end of last year.
I look forward to the release of my new album, and also want to spend some time alone. Now I’m finally at that age where I like to be alone with myself,
— said Gomez in a recent interview.
In an interview with reporters Selena also admitted that the return to normal life and start working again, helped her therapy. Singer argues that because of sessions with the psychologist she was able to recognize what mistakes she made in childhood, to understand the causes of many problems and understand yourself better.