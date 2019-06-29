Pamela Anderson first appeared to the public after a scandalous breakup with her boyfriend
Yesterday 55-year-old Pamela Anderson first got into the lenses of reporters after the statement about the breakup with her 33-year-old boyfriend Adil Rami. The model is accompanied by security, was spotted at lax airport in Los Angeles.
Travel star chose the image in the style of a sports chic: she was wearing a gray t-shirt tucked into a black satin pencil skirt and patent leather pumps. The way Anderson was supplemented with a pair of black sunglasses and a clutch bag on a long strap.
Special attention was attracted by a talking t-shirt star: on it in white letters was applied the word truth, which translated to English means “truth”. Pamela wore a tank top under actions in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, because of the close friendship that they even repeatedly attributed the novel. In April of this year, Assange lost his asylum in their Embassy in the UK and Ecuadorian nationality, and was arrested. Just for the sake of attracting attention to this topic and Pamela wearing the shirt, but in light of recent events, the print on it has a new meaning.
Recall that a few days ago Pamela Anderson has published in Instagram post in which he announced his separation from footballer Adil Rami. The actress said that she learned that her lover is living a double life.
The last two years of my life has been one big deception. Earlier, he joked about his fellow players, who were off to their girlfriends apartment next to the house where they lived with their wives. He called these people monsters. But he did worse. He lied to everyone. How is it possible to manipulate the two women’s hearts at the same time? I’m sure that during this time he had others. He is a real monster. How could I help other people, but was not wise enough to help yourself?!
— wrote Anderson.
Recall that the novel of Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami started a little over two years ago. A year after the start of the relationship, the couple broke up, and six months later, again decided to be together. However, the idyll between the actress and the football player did not last long: soon, Pamela realized that all this time, she lived with her lover in a lie.