Pamela Anderson has conquered Paris spectacular attire in the style of the 40’s
September 30, 2019
The actress chose a spicy finish.
52-year-old Pamela Anderson has come to the Vivienne Westwood show, which was held in Paris fashion Week.
For what is happening on the catwalk sultry blonde was watching in the front row.
The star of “Baywatch” sitting next to 78-year-old Vivienne Westwood, which discussed its new spring-summer collection.
For the appearance at a fashion show pam chose a striking outfit in the style of 40-ies. Asymmetrical dress milky emphasized appetizing forms actress.
Outfit in the style of the Golden era of Hollywood celebrity added a tiny hat with a veil to match.
This detail of the dress made a bit of allure and charm to the overall concept of the entire ensemble.