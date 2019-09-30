Pamela Anderson said seductive.shape spicy dress
The actress looked amazing.
Well-known American actress Pamela Anderson, who recently with the scandal broke up with her boyfriend Adil Rami, now pleased the fans with its luxurious look.
52-year-old star like a bride appeared on the show of Vivienne Westwood, which took place in Paris as part of fashion Week.
For the release of the Girl chose an asymmetrical dress milky colour with bare shoulders and a daring slit at the bottom which stressed your magnificent bust. Your image Anderson dopolnila elegant hat with a veil and pumps with high heels.
The actress watched the show, sitting in the first Parliament of very close to Vivian, who presented the spring-summer collection of the brand.
Pamela Anderson is not often published, so every new appearance of fans are greeted with enthusiasm. A fashion show was no exception. Fans immediately dubbed the release of 52-year-old star one of the best.