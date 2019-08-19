Pamela Anderson: “the Sons are my greatest achievement in life”
Pamela Anderson has achieved worldwide popularity, the greatest achievement in life she believes her sons Dylan Jagger and Brandon Thomas. The heirs of the Hollywood stars followed in the footsteps of the famous mother and do modeling and acting.
Brandon Thomas, recently celebrated the 23rd anniversary, managed to star in several films. The young man can often be seen on the catwalk at the fashion shows of famous brands. The main employer of the eldest son Anderson is the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.
21-year-old Dylan Jagger, like his brother, works as a model, and although he had many invitations to appear in commercials and various photo shoots, he has not yet decided on their future profession. The youngest son of the star plays the guitar, inherited from his father a love of music.
Children Anderson gave birth to the Greek actor Tommy Lee, who became the main man in her life. The pair married after a four-day experience, are unable to maintain relationships. The couple separated after marriage for about three years. For the sake of the children actors few were allowed to come together, but all attempts have failed.
52-year-old Anderson loves sons, considering them his greatest achievement in life. The actress hopes to find happiness and dreams about another baby. A celebrity does not exclude the possibility to resort to IVF, as stated in a recent interview.