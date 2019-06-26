Panama vs USA live streaming free: preview, prediction
Panama vs USA live streaming free
Panama – USA. The forecast for the match of the Golden Cup (06/27/2019)
In our forecast, we present the most likely in our opinion result of the match between Panama and the United States, which will be held on June 27 in Kansas City. Who will win the group?
Panama
The national team of Panama was initially considered a contender for leaving the group – as a result, the team of Julio Delhi Valdez fully justified the predictions, guaranteeing in advance of a ticket to the playoffs. In the first round, the “canals” left no chance for Trinidad, beating 2: 0 of the opponent in all cases. A 4: 2 win over Guyana provided Panama with a place in the playoffs.
USA
The US national team in the home tournament performs great – after two rounds, the team of Gregg Berhalter is the best in his group. In the starting match, the Americans scored four unanswered goals against the gates of Guyana, but did not stop there. In the game with the national team of Trinidad, the “Yankees” relied on the attack and won with a score of 6: 0, guaranteeing a way out of the group.
Statistics
In four of the last six matches, teams had to exchange goals.
In this tournament, the US has not missed
In the last two matches, Panama has scored six goals.
Forecast
Both teams have already made their way into the playoffs, now it remains for them to determine the winner of the group. Obviously, the rotation of Berhalter will not be able to avoid, therefore, it is hardly worth waiting for the former reliability in defense from the United States.
Panama, despite the status of an outsider, is quite capable of imposing its own game on the Americans, and even if it doesn’t take points, the canalists should not remain without a goal.