‘Panamanian archive-2’: hackers broke into an offshore Bank in the Isle of man (PHOTO)

Hackers gained access to data and accounts of not less than 3800 companies, foundations and individuals as a result of hacking offshore Bank Cayman National Bank in the Isle of man in the Irish sea. The Bank on its website confirmed the data breach but did not disclose the scale of the leak.

UnicornRiot States that the volume of stolen data comparable to the “Panamanian archive”. It is in these clients from Cyprus, from the UK and from the British virgin Islands. About hacking November 17, reported the website of the Motherboard, the responsibility for the data theft claimed by the hacker Phineas Fisher. He called the attack politically motivated and called on other hackers to join the “fight against inequality and capitalism.”

Phineas Fisher is associated with the group Anonymous (since 2003). Fisher took responsibility for the hacking of the British-German manufacturer of video surveillance systems Gamma Group and the attack on the servers of the Italian Hacking Team, which develops software for hacking by order of the police and security services. In addition, in 2016 during an attempted military coup in Turkey Fisher said about the hacking of the computers of the ruling party of the country.

The international consortium of investigative journalist (ICIJ) published in the spring of 2016 archive confidential documents Panama firm Mossack Fonseca, specializing in the creation of offshore companies. A large-scale investigation was carried out by several publications and organizations, including the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), The Guardian, the “Novaya Gazeta”.

Of the securities, dubbed “Panama records”, it follows that Mossack Fonseca has helped clients, including prominent politicians, to launder the money to avoid sanctions and tax evasion. Offshore schemes for hiding billions of dollars can be involved in 12 current and former heads of state and more than a hundred politicians and celebrities from over 50 countries. In the offshore scandal lit up and the people around Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In particular, it was mentioned 6285 citizens of Russia, including 13 Russian officials and deputies. In the centre of the Russian part of the investigation was a close friend of Vladimir Putin cellist Sergei Roldugin. In the investigation said that an offshore company directly or indirectly owned by Roldugin, received hundreds of millions from RCB Bank (the Cyprus “daughter” VTB), which were distributed to other companies. Asset management was involved in the management of the Bank Rossiya, which the U.S. government calls “Putin’s purse”. The company also received money from transactions with shares of “Rosneft” and “Gazprom”.

In December last year, the U.S. justice Department indicted the four defendants in the case “Panama records”. He is charged with fraud, tax fraud, money laundering and other crimes committed in the framework of a criminal scheme with the participation of the Registrar of offshore companies Mossack Fonseca & Co.