Pancakes with a shovel is no longer in trend: the Russians came for the free food buckets
October 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Russia fans of free food attacked Pokrovskaya fair in Tambov. Knowing that the area will be treated to the stew, and fried potatoes, the visitors came to the fair with buckets, large pots, 10 litre pots.
Queue hungry for freebies was harshly ridiculed in social networks. “Not suggesting anything, but it would be logical to trough, “say the commentators.
The distribution of free food in Tambov looked very unsightly — almost as disgusting as the previous “flash mobs” with refreshments on a shovel or by throwing pancakes to the crowd.
In social networks argue that forcing citizens into mass events to be a pig: poverty, greed, or longing for queues.