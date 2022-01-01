Panda embarrassed while trying to ride a swing (VIDEO) – Yu News

The video is gaining popularity.

Sometimes it may seem that the life of pandas in the research center of Chengdu (Sichuan Province, China) passes without any grief, reports 120.su.

It's sad, but cute animals also have sorrows, though sometimes quite comical. Take, for example, the main character of a hilarious video who decides to swing on a swing.

she could not climb the unbearable swing, and when she finally succeeded, she invariably fell to the ground. The audience laughed at the suffering of the poor girl, but also took pity on her, claiming that the bad swing just broke the panda's heart.