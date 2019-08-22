Panda was embarrassing, trying to ride on the swings
The video is gaining popularity.
Sometimes it may seem that the life of pandas in the research center Chengdu (Sichuan province, China) passes without any grief, reports 120.su.
It is sad, but cute animals too, there are sorrows, however, sometimes quite comical. Take the main character hilarious video, decided to swing.
Panda could not get on the bad swings, and when she finally succeeded, she invariably fell to the ground. The audience laughed at the suffering of the poor, but also regretted it, claiming a bad swing just broke the Panda’s heart.
