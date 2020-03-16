Pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 will change the structure of the world economy
Deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine Oleg Chury said that the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 will change the structure of the world economy.
He told this in an interview with Radio NV, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
As noted Curi yet to predict the consequences quite difficult, as the situation is developing dynamically.
“Economics is such a thing that she will adapt. We probably in the end will have a slightly different economy of the world. It will probably be more digitalnirvana, some employees will work from home remotely,” said he.
In addition, Cure believes that certain sectors of the economy can benefit from.
“For example, if we talk about Internet companies,” he said and added that this also applies to TV products.
