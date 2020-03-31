Pandemic coronavirus: questions that still have no answers
It seems, from the beginning of the pandemic in the fashion industry, it’s been forever, but really, the world learned about the new virus only in December last year. Despite the immense efforts of scientists around the world, much in the behavior of this virus is not understood, writes the BBC.
These are the questions on which the experts have no answers yet.
How many people have it?
This is one of the most basic, but at the same time, very important issues.
Around the world was hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases of infection, but this is only part of the real cases.
In addition, there are many cases asymptomatic infections, when people are infected but have no symptoms of the disease.
Only testing for the presence of antibodies will allow researchers to get an idea about the true magnitude of the pandemic coronavirus.
How deadly coronavirus?
While we do not know the true extent of the pandemic and the number of infected, it is impossible to establish the mortality rate of coronavirus.
While it is believed that the index of mortality is about 1% of those infected. But if you have a large number of infected, not have symptoms, it can be significantly lower.
What is the full list of symptoms?
The main symptoms of mers are fever and a dry cough.
In some cases it was reported sore throats, headaches and stomach upset, and loss of smell in some patients.
However, the most important issue is the nature of mild symptoms resembling the flu, such as runny nose.
Research points to the possibility that people with such symptoms may be carriers of the infection without realizing it.
What is the role of children in spread of infection?
Children are able to be infected with the coronavirus. However, usually they have mild symptoms, and the number of deaths among children is negligible compared to other, more senior age groups.
Children usually become superesportes any infection, partly because they come in a large number of contacts, but in the case of coronavirus, it is unclear to what extent they are such distributors.
Where did the coronavirus?
For the first time the virus appeared in Wuhan in China at the end of 2019, obviously, in the area of the local market with wild animals.
This virus, designated SARS-CoV-2, similar in structure to viruses that infect bats.
However, scientists believe that the current coronavirus was transmitted to bats, some unknown animal, and then spread to people.
It is the missing link in the chain of mutations of coronavirus remains a mystery and can be a source of further infections.
Whether last pandemic before the summer?
Colds and flu occur more frequently during the winter months, however, it is unknown whether the cease in the summer of the spread of coronavirus.
British virologists consider, for example, that the dependence of a novel coronavirus from a temperature lower than that of flu and colds.
If during the summer the number of cases of infection with coronavirus is significantly reduced, there is a risk that the winter will see a new surge in the incidence.
Why in some cases the symptoms are especially pronounced?
Infection is weak in most cases. However, about 20% of cases there are serious complications. The reasons remain unknown.
Apparently this has to do with the immune system of the patient, and some genetic factors.
Understanding this can lead to a decrease in the number of patients who required a stay in intensive care.
How long will the immunity and can be infected again?
While there is little information about how stable is immune to this coronavirus, although assumptions on this score a lot.
In case of successful treatment patients should acquire immunity to this virus, however, as the disease began to spread relatively recently, reliable data on this are scarce.
Rumors of a re-infection can be explained by incorrect data during testing.
The question of the duration and effectiveness of immunity is of great importance in the fight against the pandemic.
How will the virus mutate?
Viruses mutate constantly, but most of the changes in their genome is not dangerous.
The General rule is that the mutation of the virus leads to its weakening in the long term, however, this condition is not optional.
The danger is that if the virus is there a certain mutation, the immune system will cease to recognize it, and specially developed vaccines against it will cease to operate.
