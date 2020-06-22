Pandemic COVID-19: the tourist business in Ukraine lost at least $1.5 billion
In Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19 tourism business according to official information lost at least $ 1.5 billion.
“Now, according to official data of the tourist business in Ukraine lost at least $ 1.5 billion. According to the International air transport Association, the airlines losses worldwide would amount to 84.3 billion dollars”, — stated in the message.
It is reported Coronavirus info.
It is noted that the representatives of tourism has already prepared a plan to overcome the crisis and working to change the trends of development and approaches to work.
As reported, against losses caused by pandemic COVID-19 economy, the Ukrainian national currency the hryvnia fell less than during previous crises.
