Pandemic COVID-19: Ukraine has significantly reduced the import of goods
Since the beginning of the year the trade turnover of Ukraine amounted to more than 55,4 billion. Import in comparison with last year decreased by 4.2 billion dollars, exports decreased by 2.1 billion dollars. About this says the data of the State customs service.
“In January-July 2020 the trade turnover of Ukraine amounted 55,48 billion. In Ukraine imported goods in more than 28.8 billion (compared to the same period of 2019 imports decreased by 4.2 billion or 13%)”, — stated in the message.
It is also noted that exported from Ukraine 26.6 billion (a decrease of exports amounted to USD 2.1 billion or 7%). The negative balance amounted to $ 2.2 billion.
“Most imported goods from EU countries and 43% of the total. From the CIS countries — 16% and from other countries — 41%. Exported to the EU — 37% of goods from the total, to CIS countries — 13%, other 50% — in other”, — said in the message.
As you know, the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the ambitious goal of Ukraine — the growth of trade with ASEAN countries to $ 5 billion.
