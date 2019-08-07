PAOK for the second year in a row staged a political provocation in the Champions League match (photo)
During a match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League between the Greek PAOK, and “Ajax” (2:2) at the stadium in Thessaloniki was deployed a huge banner, ideologically directed against the state of Macedonia.
On the center stand, fans unfurled a banner on which was written: “There is only one Macedonia, and it is here.”
We will remind, last year at the same stage of the tournament, PAOK played with the Moscow “Spartak”, and in that match, fans unfurled the same banner.
Then UEFA has threatened the Greeks sanctions.
Note that the state of Macedonia, including under pressure of Greece, not so long ago changed its name to Northern Macedonia.
But, apparently, it is the decision of the geographical neighbors are not all Greeks were satisfied.