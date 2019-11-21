Papa youtuber famous video in which copies of various face expressions to your…
November 21, 2019
The YouTube blogger from Australia Josh Hawkins became famous thanks to the compilation video, in which he copies the various facial expressions of her daughter Billie, who was born in October of this year. He even dressed in similar daughter outfits. A video called “copying the facial expression sucking milk my daughter became my new permanent job” was so funny that quickly spread on social media, gaining millions of views and spawning many responses.
Many parents noted how expressive the facial expressions of the girls. And how exactly it repeats the dad. “She is really like when she grows up. Show it to her wedding day, or graduating from College,” wrote one commenter.
