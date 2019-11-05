Parade Santa Claus this year will take a different route (PHOTO)

Santa Claus is coming to town, but this year he chooses a different route.

17 November at the 115th annual Parade of Santas in Toronto, and he starts in the East of the city streets, Bloor and Parliament. The participants will be West on Bloor street before turned South on University Avenue.

In previous years the parade began at Christie and Bloor streets and moved to the East.

“This site is undergoing renovations, so we didn’t get to take thousands of families who lined up in ranks on the streets,” explained a change of route in the organizing Committee of the parade.

Then the parade will move East on Wellington street before turning South on Yonge Street and then East on Front Street.

Parade will end at St. Lawrence Market.

Parade Santa Claus in Toronto for the first time held canadian Department store Eaton’s, and the first time Santa appeared in 1905. Since 1982, it was a non-profit charity event.

Parade-2019 will start the day at 12:30. It can be viewed on television on CTV, on 17 November afternoon at 4:30.