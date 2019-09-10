Paralyzed after the accident the bride went to the altar in the exoskeleton retroraw guests to tears (photo)
The inhabitant of the British County Dorset grace McGowan five years ago, was in a car accident, which seriously injured his spine. The girl was paralyzed and she was confined to a wheelchair. This, however, did not stop her to find love. After leaving the hospital, grace had to look for a suitable one-storey house in which she had to use the stairs. Nick Capaldi, the son of the woman who was selling a house, liked McGowan. During the sale they have become very close. And then their relationship became romantic.
When Nick Capaldi made grace an offer she firmly decided that in the literal sense of “going to the altar” — on its own two feet, why would she do this.
“We all have different priorities. I’m not ashamed of my disability, but to go to the altar — it was my personal desire”, — quotes the words of British newspaper Metro.
Four months before the wedding, the girl rented a bionic ReWalk exoskeleton, which attaches to the feet and helps them to move. The system works from a battery located in the backpack. And control is via remote, which is worn on the wrist and detects movement of the user.
All the time grace spent in training. She helped the groom and brother Alex, who was supposed to bring her to nick at the wedding. McGowan learned to stand up straight and walk.
Guests invited to the wedding, didn’t know about her preparations. The appearance of grace was a stunning surprise. Many could not hold back the tears.
The bride’s mother Helen said she did not believe that her daughter can handle. “She really had a hard time, but with the help of his brother managed it. I’m so proud of my kids,” she says.
