Paralyzed and in a dying leader of ISIS in al-Baghdadi has found a successor – bachelor of Islamic Sciences, ‘vicious warrior’ of Kardash (PHOTO)

The leader of the terrorist organization “Islamic state”* Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who, according to some intelligence, partially paralyzed and is dying, was forced to announce his successor. They allegedly became an Iraqi Turkomans Kardash Abdullah, according to Arab media, with reference to media organizations controlled by ISIS*.

That 48-year-old Ibrahim al-Samarrai, better known under the pseudonym “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” almost paralyzed, said in late July, Iraqi intelligence. His limbs partially denied after 2018 during the operation, Iraqi troops in the liberation of the South-East of the province of Deir ez-Zor in Syria in his spine was hit by a shrapnel from a shell. At the time al-Baghdadi and his associates had taken refuge in the town of Hajin near the border with Iraq. The Iraqi command sent aircraft and the division of special services in Hagen, but to catch al-Baghdadi failed suicide bomber he was only wounded.

However, after that, the Network appeared the video, which al-Baghdadi moves his hand, touches paper, depicts the sign of monotheism (Tawhid) with the index finger of the right hand. However, he was not walking or standing in front of their followers, just as al-Baghdadi sits on the floor. Analysts also noted a discoloration of the skin of the terrorist – he has a very red face, but extremely white hands.

According to Iraqi intelligence, now al-Baghdadi is in Syria. His guard kept him faithful members of the IG* (Arabs and foreigners). The main task of the leader of the extremists is to prevent a split in the ranks of the organization, as well as opposition spies. He’s busy, in particular, a kind of personnel changes: appoints people to influential positions in return of their dead close, writes the edition “the Caucasus.Realities”.

As for the “successor” of the Abdullah Kardash, it is also a nickname, like al-Baghdadi (Kardash – “brother” in Turkic languages). His real name is Amir Muhammad Saeed al-Mawla. He was born in 1976, that is, under al-Baghdadi for about five years. As the current leader of the IG*, Kardash was born in Iraq. Place of birth – the city of tall afar, inhabited mainly by Turkomans.

Kardash studied in Iraq’s Mosul, where he received a bachelor of Islamic Sciences. That’s why it stuck for another nickname: “Ustaz” (Arabic for “teacher”). In connection with the extremist organization “al-Qaeda”* he was thrown into prison, where he met the future leader of ISIS* in the beginning.

People familiar with the Kardash describe it as an “evil warrior, a radical and religious fanatic”. He has the quality required by the leader: the eloquence of which he learned from his father, who read a sermon in a mosque in Mosul.

US promises up to $ 5 million reward for information that will contribute to the arrest of Abdullah of Kardash. As stated on the website of the state Department, al-Mawla, aka Haji Abdullah is one of the main ideologists of the IG*. He eloquently justified the mass killings of Yazidis, a religious minority in Iraq, and led to some terrorist operations outside of Iraq and Syria. The US state Department also calls him a potential successor to al-Baghdadi.

As the channel “al Arabiya”, citing an expert in the field of armed groups, Fadila Abu Ragif on the Outlook of the Kardash was influenced by his stay in the school of tall afar, where she was also educated other future members of the IG* – “the most violent of the commanders”. The expert says that the Kardash was not an officer in the army of executed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, as argued earlier, the British media. Specialization Ustaz – Sharia.

The Kardash has a son, Mohammad said, and also the brother of Adil Muhammad Saeed, who lives in Turkey.

According to experts, al-Baghdadi brought to his Kardash against the background of defeats of the “Islamic state”*: losing the credibility of the leader needed a strong hand to rally followers. However, soon between them there was enmity, al-Baghdadi decided to officially increase his assistant – “to please him”.

However, the new position of the Ustaz does not mean directly that he is the successor of the leader of ISIS*. Al-Baghdadi gave him in control of only “sectors” in Iraq (at the lost territories, the ISIS terrorists are conducting a “war of the streets”). He has to answer there for the army, education, agriculture. The strengthening of the Kardash also opposed to the foreign fighters of ISIS*. The reason is that he is local and he has his favorites, countrymen of tall afar, differing special cruelty and devotion.

As suggested in the national security apparatus of Iraq, the rise of Kardash faces a new, extremely dangerous outbreaks of violence against civilians and acts of revenge against former members of the IG* who left the ranks of the extremist group. In addition, the count of Iraqi security forces, dated August 8, about the Kardash said that Baghdad would expect from radicals “of waging war on attrition” attacks with the aim to foment hatred between Shiites and Sunnis.

*”Islamic state” (IG) and “al-Qaeda” is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization