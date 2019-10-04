Paralyzed half of the face: Bochkarev fell ill after the scandal with drugs
Russian actress Natalia Bochkareva, which was allegedly detained for driving in a condition of narcotic intoxication, down with the fever. She also paralyzed half of the face.
On this edition StarHit told each actress, musician Andrei Kovalev.
“We communicate, I support her in this story. Natasha is sick, is in bed with a temperature under 40. She’s in the midst of all this nightmare paralyzed half of the face. I hope everything’s OK, she’ll be fine”, he said.
The performer of the title role in the sitcom “Happy together” because of illness does not appear on the set and not even able to leave the house.
We will remind, earlier in a network there was video on which the police stops the car and offers women drivers undergo a medical examination on availability of alcohol and psychotropic substances in the blood. The woman refuses. The police claimed that the video of 39-year-old Natalia Bochkareva.
The actress denies that detained her, said that the time was at home with the kids, but the police prove otherwise. By the way, the woman in the video is also recognized possession in small quantities.
