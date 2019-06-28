Paranoid Putin at the G20 summit caught in a strange occupation (video)
In Osaka (Japan) at the summit of the countries “big twenty” Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting at the table with other participants, drank from his own dish — glass white.
Video on Twitter posted “Lentech”. “Grandfather is quite paranoid. Even at the G20 from your drinking glass”, — said in comments to the video.
Grandfather is quite paranoid. Even at the G20 from your glass of drink pic.twitter.com/CYSYWCLjp7
Lentic (@oldLentach) June 28, 2019.
“Just something good poisoning”, — commented on the video one of the Internet users. “The story about the bulletproof coffin, where he sleeps now not seem ridiculous fiction”, — said the second.
As previously reported “FACTS” before talks between the U.S. and Russian journalists asked Donald trump if he was going to discuss with Vladimir Putin’s intervention in the American elections. The US President laughed and said the President of Russia: “do Not interfere in elections, please.”
