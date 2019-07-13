Parasites within us: the dangerous roundworm to humans
Ascariasis worms called oval, the length, which can reach 40 cm into the human body with contaminated water, food, with the land — they settle in the small intestine and can live in it for several years. The main source of the spread of Ascaris is people infected with the worms when the infection is transmitted through the mouth, dirty hands, household items, etc.
The risk of Ascaris that multiply in small intestine, larvae in the future, with the blood spread throughout the body. The infection affects all the organs: liver, blood vessels, intestines (obstruction due to large concentrations of worms). Most affected are the lungs and respiratory system. Complications of ascariasis can add: peritonitis, liver abscess, cholecystitis, sepsis, suffocation.
The clinic has various symptoms, which depends on the phase of the disease, the quantity of infestation, the age of the patient and presence of comorbidities. Often in the early stages of the disease is not noticeable to humans. A month later, you may have headaches, weakness, fatigue, skin rash accompanied by itching, may increase the temperature. In the future, can add pulmonary symptoms: cough (may even appear streaks of blood due to injury with Ascaris vessels), shortness of breath, pain in the chest. Gastrointestinal: nausea, mostly in the morning, vomiting, irregular bowel movements, weight loss.
Assume the presence of a helminth infection can be the patient’s complaints. To more accurately determine the presence of parasites will help:
— analysis of a feces on eggs of worms;
— the General analysis of blood (increased levels of white blood cells and eosinophils);
x — ray examination of the lungs.
Treatment of ascariasis is engaged in the infectious disease physician. He appoints de-worming drugs. Also an important role in the treatment are diet and personal hygiene. Self-administration of medication from tapeworms can cause side effects such as poisoning, or not adequate dosage is an ineffective treatment.
Compliance with basic hygiene rules: wash hands before eating, after being outside, after using the toilet will help to prevent infection with ascariasis. Just do not forget to wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.