Parents deprived of Royal status of the grandchildren of the monarch of Sweden spoke for the first time on this…

The only son and the youngest daughter of king Carl XVI Gustaf for the first time commented on the sensational decision of the monarch to deny Royal status of their children. As previously reported, the 73-year-old Carl XVI Gustaf has banned known as Their Royal Highnesses, and was expelled from the Royal house of Sweden’s sons, Prince Carl-Philip — three year old Alexander and two-year-old Gabriel, as well as the heirs of Princess Madeleine — Leonore five-year, four-year-old Nicolas and Adrienne. All of them will retain their Ducal titles.
This decision has not touched the two children of the eldest daughter and heiress to the throne crown Princess Victoria — a seven year old Estelle and three-year-old Oscar.
37-year-old Princess Madeleine and her 40-year-old brother Prince Carl Philip both have published official statements in Instagram, which welcomed the decision of the father. They believe this is a positive change in the lives of their children, as it gives them more freedom to plan their own future.
So, Princess Madeleine, who married us-British businessman Christopher O’neill, said that this step was planned a long time ago. “Chris and I think it’s good for our children because they now have the opportunity to arrange their lives according to their personal taste,” said the Princess.
A similar statement was made public, and Carl Philip, who is married to former model Sofia Hellqvist. “We see this as positive — the fact that Alexander and Gabrielle would be free to make choices in their life… We will continue to support the king and the crown Princess — the future head of state. And will my Royal duties,” writes the Prince, referring to himself and the spouse.
The decision to “cut” the Royal house was accepted, as stated in court, “to decide what member of the family will carry out official duties.” Now five youngest grandchildren Krol relieved from this necessity. They also do not receive any funding from taxpayers.
From the official website of the Swedish Royal house of the bougie removed the biographies of the children.
