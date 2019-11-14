Parents Katya Osadchaya supported daughter at the concert
Katya Osadchaya continues to receive a lot of compliments and rave reviews on the past on November 12 concert “Evening Prime with Katya Osadchaya”. Recall, the event was held in the “Palace Ukraine”. At one stage the presenter has gathered a stellar guests, among whom was Nastya Kamensky, Potap, Jamal, Olya Polyakova and many others. By the way, Olya Polyakova tried one of the spicy outfits of the evening, speaking on stage in a bodysuit and fishnet tights!
Host and hostess Katya Osadchaya was also quick to show your bold. Host of “Swfsc life” shone in front of the cameras in a bright evening gown with a high slit to mid-thigh. The dress is richly decorated with sequins. Moreover, it is also decorated with unusual black insert of the large flounces. Emphasizes the waist with a silver belt. On legs — black lace-up heels. Of accessories — a constant hat. The edges of the cap are decorated with artificial brilliantikom.
To support their daughter came parents Osadchaya — father Alexander and mother of Anna Pavlovna. Of course, the star spouse has supported and Yuri Gorbunov.
The father of renowned TV presenter posed for the cameras in blue plaid jacket, light blue shirt and jeans. But the mother chose a white shirt in black polka dots and black slacks.
The program also “Swfsc life” shared the photos, which Osadchaya posing with the guest star of the evening.