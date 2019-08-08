Parents torn shark the girls told the grisly details of her death (photos, video)
Father torn by the sharks 21-year-old American Jordan Lindsay gave an interview to the TV program Good Morning America, in which he told the grisly details of her death and last moments of life.
At the end of June during a holiday in the Bahamas student was swimming with a mask and snorkel near the boat in which her mother was Kami and father Michael. Kami at this point, swam close to her daughter. Suddenly the woman heard her shrill cry: “Mom!”. She saw that Jordan, under water surrounded some shade, which first took over the dolphins. However, it was found that three of the deadly tiger sharks.
Kami, not thinking about their own safety, quickly swam to her daughter. “She was saying “Jordan, swim to me!”. But Jordan’s knocked back on the water, and then Kami realized that the first shark tore off her arm,” says Michael. Nevertheless, she continued to swim towards the mother and to the boat. And already made it to Kami, who tried to drag her further.
“They sailed slowly and Jordan said, “Mom, is approaching another shark”. It was the last words spoken by her,” recalls the father. There are attracted by the smell of blood of the second predator attacked the girl and bit off most of her legs.
Cami came into the fight with the sharks, striking one of them in the face. And pulled the fainted daughter on the rocks that were nearby. There they waited for the boat, but it was not required equipment for proper first aid. “They bandaged it with a towel,” says Michael.
The boat had taken Jordan to the shore, where she was already waiting by the car “first aid”. The American was taken to hospital but it was too late: the doctors were only able to ascertain her death.
The girl died at the hands of his mother. A woman can’t sleep at night — she again and again dreaming that she is in the water and witnessing the terrible death of his daughter.
Michael says that he cries every night.
Family prazivet divers to follow safety rules and be sure to make sure the boat has a first aid kit with everything you need.
Death of American women — the first over the past ten years in the case of the death of a person in the Bahamas as the result of a shark attack.
[email protected] NEWS EXCLUSIVE: The family of the 21-year-old college student killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas speaks to @arobach. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/QrES6dNodJ
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 7, 2019.
